Columbus’s Ohnoutka to play softball at Northeast

NORFOLK – A Columbus High School softball player has signed to play with Northeast Community College this fall.

Coach Iris Woodhead said she has recruited Megan Ohnoutka to join the Hawks.

“Megan is going to be a great addition to our program,” said Woodhead. “She possesses standout character and works extremely hard in the classroom and on the field–just a great overall student-athlete. I could not be more pleased she decided to make Northeast a part of her future.”

Ohnoutka played softball for the Discoverers all four years of high school. In her senior year, she played first base, second base and outfield positions and also batted .290.

At Northeast, Ohnoutka plans to major in graphic design.

Ohnoutka is the third recruit to join the Hawks next season. Other signees include Alayna Allen, also of Columbus High School, and Chandler Hehnke of Grand Island Senior High School.