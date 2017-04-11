class="post-template-default single single-post postid-228224 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
Columbus High golfer signs with Northeast | KTIC Radio

Columbus High golfer signs with Northeast

BY northeast.edu | April 11, 2017
Cabe DeBower, of Columbus High School, has signed to play golf next fall at Northeast Community College. Pictured (front row) are Pam DeBower, mother, Cabe DeBower, Ross DeBower, father, and Rick Benson, Columbus High School golf coach. Back row are Regan DeBower, sister, and Kurt Pytleski, Northeast golf coach. (Courtesy Northeast Community College).

NORFOLK – A senior at Columbus High School has signed to play golf next season at Northeast Community College.

Hawks Coach Kurt Pytleski said he has signed Cabe DeBower. As a sophomore, DeBower qualified for the Class A state golf tournament, where he tied for 30th.

“Cabe is a very good player, but is also a good student and person. He will be a great asset and representative for our golf team and the Northeast community. We are very happy to have him on our team,” said Pytleski.

Andrew Schnoor and Mason Stubbs, both of Randolph, have also signed to play golf for Northeast during the 2017-18 season.

