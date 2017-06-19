College World Series Action Day 2

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ Colby Fitch drove in four runs, Sam Bordner shut down Texas A&M after it cut Louisville’s five-run lead to one, and the Cardinals beat the Aggies 8-4 on Sunday for their first win in six College World Series games. The Cardinals (53-10) used six singles and a walk to build a 5-0 lead in the second inning against Corbin Martin (7-4).

Texas A&M chipped away against national player of the year Brendan McKay (11-3) to make it 5-4 before Bordner entered. Bordner pitched three innings of no-hit relief, and the Cardinals added two runs in the bottom of the sixth and another on Fitch’s RBI double in the eighth. Louisville, which had gone 0-5 over its last three appearances in Omaha, will play Tuesday night against the winner of the TCU-Florida game Sunday night. The Aggies (41-22), who have lost seven straight CWS games, will play the loser in an elimination game Tuesday.

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ Alex Faedo limited TCU to two singles and struck out 11 in seven innings, and Florida posted its first College World Series shutout since 1991 with a 3-0 win Sunday night. Faedo, the Detroit Tigers’ first-round draft pick this month, retired 10 in a row before turning the game over to closer Michael Byrne to start the eighth. Faedo (8-2) has been part of seven of the Gators’ nine shutouts this season. The shutout was Florida’s second in its 36 all-time CWS games and first in Omaha since a 5-0 win over Florida State 26 years ago.

Jared Janczak (9-1) took the loss, and Byrne earned his 17th save. JJ Schwarz, Christian Hicks and Nelson Maldonado each drove in runs for the Gators (48-18), who will play Louisville in a Bracket 2 winners’ game Tuesday night. The Horned Frogs (47-17) play Texas A&M in an elimination game Tuesday.

Monday’s Schedule

Florida State plays Cal State Fullerton at 2pm

LSU vs Oregon State at 7pm