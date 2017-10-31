Chiefs Roll Broncos At Home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) _ The Denver Broncos were in a giving mood Monday night, and their generosity allowed the Kansas City Chiefs to end a two-game losing streak. The Chiefs took advantage of Denver’s five turnovers in a 29-19 win over the Broncos at Kansas City. The Chiefs intercepted Trevor Siemian three times and recovered a pair of fumbles to improve to 6-2.

Marcus Peters opened the scoring by returning a fumble 45 yards for a touchdown 5 1/2 minutes into the game. Alex Smith doubled Kansas City’s lead by hitting Travis Kelce for a 29-yard touchdown a little more than 3 1/2 minutes later.

Smith was just 14 of 31 passing but finished with 202 yards and no interceptions. Kelce was Smith’s primary target with seven receptions for 133 yards. Harrison Butker kicked five field goals as the Chiefs dropped the Broncos to 3-4.