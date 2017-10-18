Charity Exhibition Between Creighton and UNO To Benefit American Red Cross Hurricane Relief Fund

OMAHA, Neb. – In an effort to raise awareness and financial support for continued hurricane relief efforts, the Creighton University and the University of Nebraska-Omaha men’s basketball programs will play a charity exhibition game on Thursday, October 26 at 7 p.m., on First National Bank Court at CenturyLink Center Omaha.

“Coach Hansen and I, as well as our teams and administrations, are excited about having the opportunity to benefit those in need in Florida, Texas, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands that lost so much from the recent hurricanes,” said Creighton head coach Greg McDermott . “We hope the Omaha community will come together as one to support this worthy cause.”

All seats will be reserved with the cost $10 per ticket (adult or youth) and will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m., on Friday, October 20. Fans can purchase tickets online at Ticketmaster.com or by phone via Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000 or in person at the CenturyLink Center Box Office (open 10 a.m., to 6 p.m., on Friday). The Creighton Ticket Office inside the Ryan Athletic Center will also be open on Friday from 10 a.m., to 4:30 p.m. On Saturday, October 21 during the Home Show, the convention center box office at CenturyLink Center will be open from 10 a.m., to 6 p.m.

Creighton season ticket holders will receive an e-mail later today with details on how to order tickets online tomorrow (Thursday, October 19) as this charity exhibition is not part of the season ticket package.

The exhibition between the Bluejays and Mavericks will be broadcast live locally on 1620 AM but it will not be televised or streamed online.

The schools requested a waiver, with the support of both athletic directors, from the NCAA for an additional exhibition game provided 100 percent of the net profits assisted with hurricane relief efforts across the country. The two Universities have partnered with the American Red Cross Hurricane Relief Fund. Per NCAA rules, public exhibitions are normally only permitted against non-NCAA Division I four-year institutions.

The Bluejays and Mavericks have not met since a 93-77 Creighton win in a Nov. 8, 2009 exhibition. That’s one of six exhibitions between the schools since the last regular-season meeting on Nov. 30, 1995. Creighton is 40-3 all-time in the regular-season against the Mavericks.