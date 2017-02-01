Chargers Sweep Mustangs

Briar Cliff’s men’s volleyball team picked up its second win of the season with a 3-0 home sweep over Morningside. The Chargers improved to 2-2 on the season and 1-1 in conference play, while the Mustangs dropped to 1-6 overall and 0-2 in league matches.

BC outlasted Morningside in a back-and-forth match with plenty of lead changes, including a thrilling third set by a final score of 29-27. The Chargers took the first two sets by scores of 25-23 and 25-20 on their way to the sweep. The Cliff hit .253 in the match with 36 kills and 14 errors on 87 attacks, while Morningside hit .142 with 42 kills and 27 errors on 106 attacks. The Chargers were a wall on defender, blocking 14 attacks and notching 27 digs. BC also recorded 32 assists and two service aces in the win.

Peyton Schirman paced the Chargers in kills with 12, followed by Jacob Ewart with 11 kills and he almost had a double-double with nine assists. Nate Saksa and Karson Cruz both added four kills. Schirman also paced the team in digs with eight and Noah Marasco-Ayau was second with six digs. David Barrett piled up a team leading seven blocks, followed by Saksa with six and Nic Jenca and Cruz both had five blocks.

Naone Passi led Morningside in kills with 16 and Raul Rivera Rojas was second with 11 K’s. Caden Toben handed out 23 assists in the loss.

Briar Cliff will be on the road this weekend, visiting Park on Friday at 7 p.m. and Ottawa on Saturday at 1 p.m.