Chargers Suffer Season Ending Loss

A day after falling 6-5 to Concordia in the GPAC tournament opener, the Briar Cliff baseball team suffered an identical 6-5 loss to Mount Marty in an elimination game that ended the Chargers’ season. BC went 18-34 on the season, while the Lancers improve to 21-27 overall and will play Hastings in another elimination game.

The Chargers struck first in the game with Jeff Hackenmueller scoring in the top of the third inning on a triple by Ryan Welsh to put BC up 1-0. The Lancers quickly answered with a run of their own in the bottom of the third to make the game 1-1. Briar Cliff retook the lead in the top of the fourth inning as Hagan Samson doubled to right field to bring home Logan Adam and push the lead to 2-1 which is what the score remained until the bottom of the sixth inning when Mount Marty scored once to even the game at 2-2. Both teams would score once in the seventh inning to make the game 3-3 heading into the eighth.

The Chargers bolstered their lead to 5-3 with two runs in the top of the eighth inning with Brady Harpenau scoring on a groundout by Samson and Ray Rude laid down a bunt to bring in Adam for the 5-3 advantage. However, the Lancers would respond with three runs in the bottom of the sixth to take a 6-5 lead and then retired the side for the Chargers in the top of the ninth.

Briar Cliff was outhit in the game 12-7 with the Chargers leaving seven runners on base and the Lancers left six runners on the base paths. Matt Wesselmann got the start on the mound for BC and went 5.0 innings with three strikeouts. Alex Erwin was tagged with the loss in his one inning of work. Welsh had a team-high two hits for the Cliff, trailed by Peyton Griesert, Jacob Hom, Harpenau, Samson and Rude with one hit apiece. Samson led the team in RBI with two and Adam had a team leading two runs scored.