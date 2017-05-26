Chargers’ Stay in Florida Cut Short by Weather

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-238781 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
BY bcuchargers.com | May 26, 2017
For a third day in a row weather was a factor at the 2017 NAIA Women’s Golf National Championship at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. Rounds one and two were delayed by inclement weather, forcing the tournament to cut to 17 teams and 40 individuals after 36 holes of play instead of the original 54. This caused Briar Cliff to be eliminated after two rounds of play.

The Chargers finish their season and national tournament run tied for 29th with Cardinal Stritch as both teams shot 712 (355-357) through two rounds. Taylor Minger led the Cliff with a 173 (87-86). Arianna Presilla was second with a 176 (86-90) and Nicole Hemelberg was third in the lineup with a 181 (88-93). Abby Brinkman carded a 184 (96-88) at the tournament and Brooke Kroeger finished her national tournament appearance with a 188 (94-94).

