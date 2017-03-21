Briar Cliff Splits with Presentation

The Briar Cliff baseball team split with Presentation Tuesday afternoon at Bishop Mueller Field. The Saints rallied back to win game one 7-5 and the Chargers won game two 6-2. Briar Cliff is now 7-15 on the season, while Presentation moves to 8-16.

Game one saw the Chargers jump out to a 4-0 lead after scoring four runs in the third inning, but the Saints rallied back for the win. Jacob Hom started the scoring by singling to shallow left-center to score Peyton Griesert. Carter Ludwig scored later in the inning off a Brogan Secrist single. Hom scored off a wild throw and Ryan Welsh drove in Secrist on a ground out. Presentation responded with three runs in the fifth inning and added four more in the sixth. Logan Adam scored off a Griesert single in the bottom of the sixth to bring the score to 7-5. Both teams had nine hits in game one. Presentation had three errors, compared to two for the Cliff.

Griesert led the Blue and Gold in game one, going three for four at the plate to go with a RBI and a home run. Hom earned two hits, a run and a RBI. Ludwig, Secrist an Adam all were credited with a hit and a run. Hagan Samson also created a hit for the Cliff. Zayne Mowen was tagged with the pitching loss, giving up three hits and four runs in one inning of play to go with one strikeout. Arik Ward gave up three hits and one run (earned) in 4.0 innings of play to go with three strikeouts.

The Chargers jumped out to a 6-0 lead in game two, scoring one run in the second, two runs in the fourth and three runs in the fifth inning. Brady Harpenau scored in the second inning off a Hagan Samson single. Secrist reached home plate on a wild pitch and Welsh scored off a fielder’s choice. Harpenau singled in the sixth to drive home Ludwig, Ray Rude added a score off a Welsh double and a Samson single drove home Welsh to bring the score to 6-0. Presentation scored one run in both the sixth and seventh innings to bring the final tally to 6-2.

Welsh went two for two at the dish with a double and a RBI to go with two runs scored to lead the Blue and Gold. Samson and Ludwig both created two hits, while Griesert, Hom, Secrist, Harpenau and Adam all had one hit. Samson drove in two RBI’s, followed by J.P. Martin and Harpenau with one RBI. The Chargers outhit the Saints 11-6. Matt Wesselmann pitched a complete game, only giving up six hits and two runs (both earned) to go with six strikeouts.

Briar Cliff will host Northwestern on Saturday. Opening pitch between the Chargers and Red Raiders is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Bishop Mueller Field.