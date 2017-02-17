Chargers Split Season Opener

The Briar Cliff softball team split the series with Stephens Friday afternoon at Woods Field in Fulton, Missouri. The Chargers won game one with a score of 7-6 and lost a heartbreaker in game two 2-1. Briar Cliff is now 1-1 on the season, while Stephens improves to 1-1.

Briar Cliff took a 3-0 lead into the fourth inning of game one, starting with a Brenna Oliver triple as the leadoff batter of the first inning and later a Danielle Ishii bunt that brought Oliver home. Bailey Nichols tripled in the second inning and scored off a Nicole Romero bunt. Brooke French singled in the third inning to score Summer Williams. Stephens College responded with six runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to take a 6-3 lead into the fifth. The Chargers would claw their way back with two runs in the fifth, highlighted by a Madison Deane double that scored Williams and a French single that scored Nicole Wiles. BCU trailed 6-5 going into the top of the seventh, but pulled off a 7-6 victory after two wild pitches from Emma Kelly that scored Caryle Polacek and Gemma Perez.

The Chargers were led by Williams going 4-4 at the plate to go with a double and two runs. Oliver swung the stick well going 3-3 with a triple and a run. French had two hits and two RBI, trailed by Deane notching two hits and an RBI and Romero creating a hit and an RBI. Ciara Dotzler started and pitched 3.2 innings for the Cliff tallying two strikeouts, three walks, six hits, six runs (six earned). Claire Fischer was the winning pitcher throwing a strikeout and giving up three hits in 3.1 innings.

Briar Cliff fell 2-1 in a pitching dual against Stephens in the second game. The Stars scored one run in each of the first two innings and the only other score in the contest was for BC in the top of the third inning, when Ishii tripled down the right field line and Oliver scored. Miranda Carlisle was the winning pitcher for Stephens, going seven innings and only giving up four hits, two walks and one run. Williams suffered the loss in the circle for the Cliff, pitching six innings and giving up two runs and five hits to go with three strikeouts. The Chargers left six runners stranded, while the Stars left seven runners on base in the contest.

Ishii was the most productive Charger in the second game, notching two hits, a triple and a RBI. Sydney Corcoran and Mikalea Rodriguez were the only other players with a hit for BCU. Oliver scored the lone Charger run of the contest.

Briar Cliff will return to action Saturday afternoon for a doubleheader with William Woods. First pitch between the Chargers and Owls is scheduled for 1 p.m.