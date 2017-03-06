Chargers Slip Against Wolves

The Briar Cliff baseball team took the field for day two of the Tucson Invitational in Tucson, Arizona Monday afternoon. The Chargers battled the Wolves in a doubleheader. Briar Cliff slipped in game one (5-1) and fell in game two (6-0). The losses drop BCU to 3-9 on the season.

In game one, Northern State went up 5-0 after scoring a run in the second inning, a run in the fourth inning and adding three insurance runs in the fifth. Briar Cliff’s only run came in the sixth inning when Brogan Secrist scored off a Jacob Hom single. The Wolves edged the Chargers 4-3 in hits. Briar Cliff left five runners on base, while Northern State left six runners stranded. Arik Ward was tagged with the loss on the mound, tallying two strikeouts to go with four hits and five runs (four earned) in four innings of play. Rylan Shimer earned the pitching win, recording five strikeouts to go with two hits and a run (earned) in 5.2 innings.

Hom, Tyler Vanderham and Brady Harpenau each notched a hit in the contest. Secrist scored a run and Hom had one RBI.

Game two was scoreless until the Wolves exploded for four runs in the sixth inning and two runs in the seventh. The Chargers were outhit 10-5 in the contest. Secrist, Vanderham, Logan Adam, Hagan Samson and Peyton Griesert each created a hit. Matt Wesselmann was the losing pitcher, giving up 10 hits and six runs (four earned), while fanning four batters in seven innings. Luke Chevalier got the W on the mound for the Wolves, pitching the complete game, giving up five hits to go with five strikeouts. Briar Cliff left five runners stranded, compared to Northern State leaving six runners on base. BCU had three errors in the contest, while NSU State had zero errors.

Briar Cliff will continue its Spring Trip at the Tucson Invitational Tuesday morning at 9 a.m. against William Penn. The Chargers will also play the Jimmies from Jamestown in game two of the doubleheader.