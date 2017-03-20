Chargers Roll Past Trojans

The Briar Cliff baseball team hosted Dakota State in the team’s home opener and posted dominant performances in both games, taking game one 20-8 and game two 11-3. The Chargers improved to 6-14 overall on the season, while the Trojans dropped to 0-8 this year.

Game one saw the Chargers post 20 runs through the first for innings, including seven in the second inning and 10 in the fourth. Both teams scored one run in the first inning and Dakota State posted four runs in the top of the second inning to lead 5-1 before Briar Cliff responded with seven runs in the bottom of the second and never looked back, scoring two more in the third and 10 in the fourth to break the game wide-open and lead 20-5. The Trojans then scored three runs in the sixth inning before the Chargers shut the door for the 20-8 win. Dakota State had six errors in the game, compared to four for the Cliff.

BC racked up the 20 runs on 16 hits with 12 singles, two homers, a triple and a double. Jacob Hom was the star of the show for the Cliff, going 3-4 at the plate with six RBI and three runs scored. Hom and J.P. Martin both blasted 3-run shots to highlight the second and fourth innings. Martin was second in RBI with four on two hits and Brady Harpenau added three RBI and two runs scored on two hits. Carter Ludwig shared the team lead in hits with Hom as both Chargers notched three hits. Brogan Secrist, Harpenau, Ryan Welsh and Martin all had two hits for BC.

Four Chargers saw action on the mound in game one with Tyler Delperdang getting the start and the win in 4.0 innings pitched with four strikeouts and four hits allowed. Luke Lindsey, Patrick Ryan and Andrew Tibbetts also pitched for the Cliff with Lindsey and Tibbetts recording one strikeout apiece.

In game two, Dakota State took an early 2-0 lead in the top of the first but Briar Cliff erupted for five runs in the bottom of the first and two more in the bottom of the second to lead 7-2 after two innings of play. DSU pulled within four runs at 7-3 with one run in the top of the fourth before the Chargers buried the Trojans with one run in the fourth, two in the fifth and another in the sixth to run away with the 11-3 decision. Briar Cliff outhit Dakota State 12-5 and had zero errors, compared to five by the Trojans. Peyton Griesert scored the first run of the game for BC on a wild throw and the flood gates opened from there with the Chargers scoring five runs on six hits and one Trojan error in the first inning.

Secrist gave BC its third home of the afternoon with a solo shot in the bottom of the sixth inning as he led the team at the dish in game two with three hits and his three RBI were also a team-high. Secrist scored three times to share the team lead in runs scored with Hom. Ray Rude, Hom and Welsh all had two hits for the Cliff, followed by Griesert and Harpenau with one hit apiece. Rude had two RBI and Griesert scored two runs. Andrew Stover was the winning pitcher for the Chargers with 6.0 strong innings of work. Stover struck out seven batters and allowed only five hits and Alex Lamberson came in to close the game, recording two K’s in the seventh inning.

Briar Cliff will be off until Saturday with another doubleheader at Bishop Mueller Field with Northwestern in town. Opening pitch of game one between the Chargers and Red Raiders is set for 1 p.m.