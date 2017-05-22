Chargers Return to National Stage

For the first time since 2003, the Briar Cliff women’s golf team will be competing at the NAIA Women’s Golf National Championship beginning Tuesday and running through Friday. The Chargers automatically qualified for the national tournament after winning its first GPAC Championship earlier this season.

The tournament is the 23rd annual event and is held in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida May 23-26 at PGA National Golf Course. Five Chargers will be making the trip to compete with the team being comprised of four freshman and a junior, led by GPAC Coach of the Year Ben Irlbeck. Taylor Minger, Nicole Hemelberg, Abby Brinkman and Arianna Presilla were all named to the all-conference team in their first season for the Blue & Gold and Kroeger was selected as an honorable mention. The four players named to the all-conference team marked the first time BC had multiple All-GPAC selections since 2010-11 when Brittany Walsh and Michelle Determan were deemed all-league.

Briar Cliff is making its 10th appearance at the national tournament and it is the first time since the 2003 season that the Chargers have qualified for the post season. BC’s best finish is third place which has happened twice (1995 and 1996). The 1995 tournament was the first-ever national tournament in women’s golf and was hosted by Briar Cliff. The Chargers also hosted the 1994 NAIA Invitational, which was a trial run prior to the first National Championship. The Cliff has finished in the top 10 on four other occasions with a fifth place finish in 1999, eight place in 1997 and 10th place in 1998 and 2000.

Briar Cliff is partnered with Oregon Tech and Bellevue for the tournament with the Chargers teeing off on the back-nine at 12:45 p.m. eastern time on Tuesday. Start times flip on day two so BC will be one of the first teams out of the clubhouse, teeing off from hole one at 7:30 a.m. eastern time on Wednesday. The tournament is a four-round tournament consisting of 161 golfers with a cut after 54 holes to reduce the field to the top 17 teams and 40 individuals. Competition is stroke play with each team competing with five golfers (minimum of four) and the top four scores posted each day count toward the team standings. Play begins at 7:30 a.m. each morning with the final two day pairings being announced prior to those rounds. Season breakdowns for all five Chargers can be seen below.

Minger, a freshman from Champlin Park, Minnesota, played in all 12 tournaments for the Chargers this season and finished in the top 10 in eight events. Her best finish of the year was at the Buena Vista Invite when she tied for first with a 157. Minger’s lowest round score of the year was a 75 at day one of the Iowa Central Invite. She had the best finish of any Charger at the GPAC Championship with a four round score of 332 (87-82-81-82) to place tied for fourth.

Hemelberg, a freshman from Colombia, competed in all 12 tournaments for the Blue and Gold this year and finished in the top 10 on five occasions. Her best finish of the season was at the Northwestern/Dordt Invite when she finished first with a 158. Hemelberg’s lowest round score of the season was a 74 at day two of the Northwestern/Dordt Invite. She placed seventh at the GPAC Championship with a four round score of 336 (90-82-84-80).

Brinkman, a freshman from Jackson, Minnesota, participated in 11 tournaments for the Cliff this season and finished in the top 10 in four events. Her best finish of the year was at the Lila Frommelt Invite when she finished sixth with a 164. Brinkman’s lowest round score of the year was a 79 at day two of the William Penn Invite in the fall. She finished eighth at the GPAC Championship with a four round score of 337 (88-87-86-80).

Presilla, a freshman from Weston, Florida, played in 10 tournaments for the Chargers this year and finished in the top 10 on four occasions. Her best finish of the season was at the Lila Frommelt Invite where she finished fifth with a score of 163. Presilla’s lowest round score of the year was a 76 at day two of the Lila Frommelt Invite. She placed ninth at the GPAC Championship with a four round score of 341 (88-87-86-80).

Kroeger, a junior from Carroll, Iowa, competed in six tournaments for BC this season and finished in the top 10 in two events. Her best finish of the year was at the Landsmeer Event when she finished eighth with a score of 83. Her lowest round score of the season was an 82 at day two of the Lila Frommelt Invite.