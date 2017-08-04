Chargers Picked Ninth in Preseason Poll

SOUTH SOIUX CITY, Neb. – There are a lot of unknowns heading into the fifteenth season of Charger football. Last year BCU finished 1-10 (0-8 GPAC) and with a new coaching staff in place there are more questions than answers at this point.

Thursday, Briar Cliff Head Coach Dennis Wagner and the rest of the GPAC football coaches addressed the media at the 18th annual GPAC Football Media Day. The annual event was held at the Marina Conference Center in South Sioux City. The Chargers were picked ninth in the coaches’ and media preseason polls after finishing 1-10 (0-8 GPAC) a year ago.

Wagner stated that since being hired in February it has been a bit of whirlwind getting a staff together and then hitting the recruiting trail. “I’m very pleased with the guys that decided to come here and be with us,” he stated. With a recruiting class of 40 joining the 38 returners there will be plenty of new names and faces on the field this year.

Technique, fundamentals and developing the culture were the focal points during the spring with an entire new staff in place. “We didn’t run one offensive or defensive play against each other. We spent time working on the things that it’ll take to make us a better football team.”

“We are excited to get started working with the entire team. Blending them together is going to be our biggest challenge as a coaching staff. As we go along we’ll find the guys that are going to be our leaders but right now our coaching staff needs to lead this football team.”

With more newcomers than returners there will be plenty of new faces when the Chargers take the field this year. They’ll also be changing the venue of their home games as they announced a return to Sioux City earlier this summer.

In a partnership with Bishop Heelan Catholic High School the two schools have been working on updating the stadium located on Hamilton Street just minutes from the BCU campus. The most noticeable upgrade will be the new artificial turf that will be in place in the next few weeks.

The Chargers open the season with a pair of road games, August 26th at Waldorf University and September 2nd at Bethany College. Their first home game at the renovated Memorial Field will be September 9th against Dakota State University.