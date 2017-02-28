Chargers Fall to Red Raiders in GPAC Final

The No. 12 Briar Cliff men’s basketball team suffered a 95-89 loss to No. 19 Northwestern Tuesday night in the GPAC Tournament Championship Game, presented by Cypress Risk Management, at the Newman Flanagan Center. The loss snapped a 12-game winning streak by the Chargers as they dropped to 26-7 overall, while the Red Raiders improved to 26-6 on the season.

In front of a crowd of more than 2,000 fans, Briar Cliff and Northwestern put on a show with the game featuring 15 lead changes and nine ties. The Chargers led by as many as 17 points in the contest but the Red Raiders rallied for the tournament championship, ending BC’s bid for a second-straight GPAC tournament title. Both teams’ seasons remain alive as the Chargers clinched an automatic bid into the NAIA National Tournament with their GPAC regular season title and the Red Raiders move on to the national tournament as well with an automatic bid with the win.

Briar Cliff shot 49.2 percent from the field, 32.1 percent from long range and 83.3 percent from the free throw line, compared to Northwestern shooting 58.3 percent from the field, 55.0 percent from beyond the arc and 93.3 percent from the stripe. The Red Raiders held a 32-19 advantage in rebounding, while the Chargers had the edge in turnovers 12-20. Northwestern got 42 points from its bench with BC netting 18 points from reserves and the Red Raiders also held a 40-38 edge in the paint.

Erich Erdman scored 15 points in the game to become the 43rd-member of the 1,000 point club at Briar Cliff and now has 1,004 points for his career. Bryan Forbes led the Chargers in scoring with 22 points, Shane Graves chipped in 18 points and Jordan Eisma scored 10 points for BC. Jay Wolfe was the leading rebounder with five and Graves had a team-high three assists. Forbes also paced the team in steals with four. The Cliff made nine three-pointers in the game, led by Forbes with five.

Nathan Wedel was the leading scorer for the Red Raiders with 23 points, followed by Colton Kooima and Derek Buysse with 20 points each, Jordan Baker had 12 and Parker Mulder added 10 points.

Briar Cliff will now wait to see who it draws in the first round of the NAIA Men’s Basketball Division II National Tournament. The field will be announced on Wednesday night with the tournament beginning March 8 in Point Lookout, Missouri.