Chargers Fall to Bulldogs

The Briar Cliff wrestling team was in Seward, Nebraska to face Concordia in a conference dual with the Bulldogs downing the Chargers by a final score of 23-10.

The dual began with Concordia taking the first five matches and holding a 17-0 lead halfway through the competition. The night began with the 174 weight division and the Bulldogs took 174, 184, 197, 285 and 125 before Michael Andreano got the Chargers on the board with a 2-0 decision in the 133 weight division to make the score 17-3. The Cliff got back-to-back wins with Nathan Ryan following the Andreano victory with an 8-1 decision at 141 to bring the deficit to 11 at 17-6. Concordia took the 149 class before BC got its final match win of the night with Skylar Weber defeating Kolton Larsen by major decision 10-2 ot make the score 20-10 before the Bulldogs capped the dual with a win at 165 to make the final score 23-10.

Briar Cliff will be in action on Saturday, competing in the Sioux City Open with action beginning at 9 a.m.

Match-by-Match Results:

174 Walker Fisher (CUNE) dec. Nathaniel Garcia (BCU), 6-1 CUNE 3-0

184 Joshe Nelsen (CUNE) dec. Josh Tapia (BCU), 6-1 CUNE 6-0

197 Ken Burkhardt Jr. (CUNE) tech. fall Jacob Spencer (BCU), 17-0 CUNE 11-0

285 Ceron Francisco (CUNE) dec. Brian Ervin (BCU), 10-3 CUNE 14-0

125 Dmitri Smith (CUNE) dec. Kyle Robison (BCU), 3-2 CUNE 17-0

133 Michael Andreano (BCU) dec. Kodie Cole (CUNE), 2-0 CUNE 17-3

141 Nathan Ryan (BCU) dec. Foster Bunce (CUNE), 8-1 CUNE 17-6

149 Cameron Devers (CUNE) dec. Zac Funderburk (BCU), 6-1 CUNE 20-6

157 Skylar Weber (BCU) major dec. Kolton Larsen (CUNE), 10-2 CUNE 20-10

165 Kirk Kaliszewski (CUNE) dec. Zach Davis (BCU), 3-2 CUNE 23-10