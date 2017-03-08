Chargers Drop Two in Arizona

The Briar Cliff baseball team continued its spring trip in Tucson, Arizona Tuesday, falling in its first game of the day 13-4 to William Penn and dropping an 11-4 decision in game two to Jamestown. The Chargers are now 3-11 overall this season.

William Penn outhit the Cliff 12-10 in the first game with the Chargers also committing three errors. William Penn led early with a 4-0 lead heading into the bottom of the second before BC cut that deficit to 4-2 heading into the fourth with one run in each of the second and third innings. The Statesmen then scored four runs in the top of the fourth and the Chargers scored once in the bottom of the fourth to make the score 8-3 after four innings of play. William Penn added one run in the sixth and seventh innings to push its lead to 10-3 until BC scored one run in the seventh to make it 10-4. The Statesmen then capped the game with three more runs in the ninth inning for the 13-4 win.

Brogan Secrist, Carter Ludwig and Jacob Hom all had two hits for the Cliff, followed by Tyler Vanderham, Brady Harpenau, Hagan Samson and Matt Murphy with one hit. Vanderham, Hom, Samson and Peyton Griesert all had one RBI and Harpenau scored twice, followed by Secrist and Murphy with one run each. Luke Lindsey suffered the loss for the Chargers, going 3.2 innings. Jory Boynton had a team-high two strikeouts for the BC pitching staff.

Briar Cliff fell behind early in its game with Jamestown as the Jimmies scored five runs in the bottom of the first inning and never looked back on their way to the 11-4 win as the Chargers scored one run in the third, fourth, seventh and eighth innings. Jamestown outhit the Cliff 12-9 in the game and both teams had one error.

Secrist accounted for a third of BC’s hits with three, while Ray Rude, Carter Ludwig, Ryan Welsh, Hom, Jeff Hackenmueller and David Thomas all had one hit. Rude, Jake Dewey, Hom and Thomas all had one RBI and Secrist and Hackenmueller both scored two runs. Patrick Ryan was tagged with the loss for BC on the mound as Ryan, Nicholas Cole and Zayne Mowen all had one K for the Chargers.

Briar Cliff will be off until Friday morning when it faces University of Winnipeg in a doubleheader with game one set for 9 a.m.