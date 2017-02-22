Chargers Crush Defenders

The Briar Cliff men’s volleyball team posted a convincing 3-0 sweep over Dordt in Sioux Center, Iowa Tuesday night with the Chargers rolling past the Defenders by set scores of 25-9, 25-21 and 25-16. The win sent the Cliff to 3-7 overall and 3-6 in conference play, while Dordt dropped to 1-8 overall and 0-4 in the league.

The Chargers crushed the Defenders behind a hitting percentage of .372 with 40 kills and only 11 errors on 78 attacks, compared to Dordt hitting .040 with 18 kills and 15 errors on 75 attacks. BC also held advantages in assists (35-15), digs (39-25), service aces (7-3) and blocks (7.0-6.0).

Peyton Schirman and Karson Cruz shared the team lead in kills for the Chargers with 11 apiece, followed by Nate Saksa with eight and Jacob Ewart with seven. Enrique Barajas dished out 34 of the team’s 35 assists and Schirman racked up four of the Cliff’s seven aces. Austin Gothier paced the Chargers in digs with 10 and Raul Rodriguez and Schirman were both second with six digs each. Saksa recorded a team leading four blocks, while Schirman and Cruz each had three rejections.

Dordt was led on offense by Ben Tiemersma with 10 kills and Danny Beaton was second with four kills. Tyler Postma had 15 assists.

Briar Cliff will head to Marshall, Missouri on Friday and Saturday to compete in the Missouri Valley Tournament. The Chargers will play Benedictine University at Mesa on Friday at 1 p.m. and Cincinnati Christian later that day at 5 p.m.