Chargers Clinch GPAC Tournament Spot

The Briar Cliff baseball team needed to sweep Hastings in Tuesday’s doubleheader at Bishop Mueller Field to advance to the post season and clinch a spot in this year’s GPAC tournament and that’s just what the Chargers did. BC defeated Hastings 5-2 in game one and posted a thrilling 4-3 victory in walk-off fashion in game two to notch the sweep and clinch the 8-seed in the tournament. The Chargers will head into the tourney with an overall record of 18-32 after going 11-17 in conference play during the regular season, while the Broncos go into the tournament as the 4-seed with a record of 26-22 overall and 15-13 in league games.

The Chargers were in control from the start in game one, scoring two runs in each of the first two innings to lead 4-0 after two innings of play. Ryan Welsh scored the first run of the game for BC on a single down the left field line by Jacob Hom and Hom would later score on a shallow single to center field by Brady Harpenau. Hagan Samson scored the first run in inning two when Avery Foltz doubled to left-center and Foltz scored in the next at bat when Welsh singled to left field. Hastings made the score 4-1 with a run in the top of the third inning and pulled within two runs at 4-2 in the top of the fifth before the Cliff scored an insurance run in the bottom of the fifth as Hom once again drove in Welsh, this time off a single through the infield. The Chargers then kept the Broncos scoreless for the final two innings to clinch the 5-2 win.

Zayne Mowen got the start on the mound for BC, going 5.0 innings in the victory with one K and only three hits allowed. Nicholas Cole notched the two-inning save with one hit allowed in 2.0 innings of work. The Chargers had 10 hits in the game, led by Welsh with three hits. Hom tacked on two hits, followed by Brogan Secrist, Harpenau, Samson, Jeff Hackenmueller and Foltz with one hit apiece. Welsh, Hom, Harpenau and Foltz all had one RBI and Welsh led the team with two runs scored.

Game two was a thrilling victory for the Chargers after the team trailed 3-2 heading into the bottom of the sixth inning when Harpenau scored to tie the game at 3-3 on a double by Samson but the excitement was just getting started. After the Cliff held Hastings scoreless in the top of the seventh inning, Jeff Hackenmueller began the seventh with a single through the left side of the infield. Ray Rude came on as a courtesy runner for Hackenmueller and Rude advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by Foltz. The Broncos then intentionally walked Welsh to put runners at second and first with one out. Michael Wagaman then reached on a wild throw by Hastings to allow Rude and Welsh to move up a base. Hom then came up with the game-winning hit, a single to center field, to score Rude and send the Chargers into the tournament.

Matt Wesselmann threw a complete game gem for the Cliff, going 7.0 innings while allowing only five hits and three runs to go with two strikeouts. The Charger offense notched seven hits in the victory, led by Hom, Samson and Hackenmueller with two hits apiece, followed by Welsh with one hit. Hom notched a team-high three RBI and four different Chargers scored in the contest.

Briar Cliff will be the 8-seed in this year’s GPAC tournament and will face top-seeded Concordia on Thursday afternoon in the opening round of the conference tournament. Game-time for the matchup between the Chargers and Bulldogs is set for 6:00 p.m.