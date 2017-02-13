Charger Golf Inks Hedlund

Briar Cliff women’s golf head coach Ben Irlbeck has announced the addition of Ann Hedlund to his 2017-18 Charger recruiting class. Hedlund, a native of Akron, Iowa, is currently completing her senior year at Akron-Westfield High School.

Hedlund is a 17-time letterwinner for the Westerners with five in softball and four apiece in golf, basketball and volleyball. She is a two-time first team all-conference selection in golf, while also being named second team all-conference and first team all-state. Hedlund has plenty of accolades in her other sports as well with named to the state all-tournament team in softball as well as first team all-state, first team all-conference on two occasions and second team all-conference. In both volleyball and basketball she has been named first team all-conference twice and second team all-conference once.

Hedlund has been named to the honor roll at Akron-Westfield and is also involved in choir, FFA and National Honor Society.

Ann is the daughter of Troy and Debra Hedlund and is looking to major in biology at the Cliff.