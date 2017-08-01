Charger Baseball Announces Annual Golf Outing and Alumni Weekend

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – Briar Cliff baseball will be hosting their seventh annual Briar Cliff Baseball Touch ‘Em All Club four man scramble on Saturday, August 26th at the Green Valley Golf Course.

Check-in for the event begins at 11:30 a.m. with a shotgun start at 1:00 p.m. and a dinner to follow. Cost is $80 for an individual golfer, to be paired with others or $320 for a foursome. There is a maximum of 36 groups competing in the event. For more information on the golf outing, including sponsorship possibilities, click HERE.

On Sunday, August 27th the Chargers will take to the diamond for their scrimmage against the BCU Alumni. First pitch is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.