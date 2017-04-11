class="post-template-default single single-post postid-228212 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
Chapin named GPAC Player of the Week

BY morningside.edu | April 11, 2017
Cole Chapin, a senior infielder from Carson, Iowa, is the Hauff Mid-America Sports/Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) Baseball Player of the Week for April 3-9.

Chapin collected nine hits in 14 at-bats for a .643 batting average with three doubles and four RBIs to help lead the Mustangs to a 3-1 record in last weekend’s four-game set against Dordt College. He went four-for-six with three doubles and two RBIs in a 15-8 victory in the second game of the Mustangs’ April 7 doubleheader sweep in Sioux Center, Iowa.

Chapin’s hitting spree raised his season’s batting average from .286 to .341. He is the Mustangs’ best contact hitter with only three strikeouts in 91 at-bats this season.

