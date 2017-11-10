Central Women upend York JV

Payton Blanke and Maddy Wolfe each logged double-doubles in leading the Central Community College women’s basketball team to an 81-64 victory over York JV on Thursday night.

Blanke finished with 18 points and 15 rebounds, while Wolfe scored 13 points and hauled in 14 rebounds.

The Raiders built a 35-28 halftime lead and built a double-digit lead while holding the Panthers to 29 percent from the floor and besting them on the glass, 58-47.

“We did not play a perfect game but the girls did a good job staying together and working hard to get the win,” said CCC head coach Billy Perkins. “I am very proud of our team and where they are headed and for the hard work they put in each day.”

CCC’s Shanelle Wong-Sang matched Blanke with 18 points, while Quenshae Love rounded out the double-digit scorers with 16 points.

With the win, the Raiders are now 2-2 on the 2017-18 season heading into Monday night’s game against Doane JV. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. at Raider Fieldhouse.