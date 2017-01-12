Central Women fall at home

Iowa Lakes CC took advantage of a four-minute CCC scoring drought en route to posting an 88-73 win. The Raiders fought back but could not take the lead and the Lakers hit free throws late in the contest to secure the win.

“Offensively and defensively, we had some great moments,” said CCC head coach Mike Kroupa. “We just need to become more consistent on defense and patient on offense.”

Teisha Snyder led three CCC players in double figures with 28 points. Maddy Wolfe scored 15 points, while Autumn Jones chipped in a dozen.

The Lakers were led in scoring by Marissa Ruiz with 22 points. Mia Wassink recorded a double-double with 21 points and 19 rebounds. Lauryn Smith also finished in double figures with 12 points.

The loss is the second straight for the Raiders and gives them a mark of 7-8. CCC will remain on the road for its next contest on Monday night at York JV. Tip-off is set for 6:00 p.m. at the Freeman Center.