Central to Host NJCAA Division II Region IX Tournament

Central Community College will host the NJCAA Division II Region IX tournament beginning Friday, Oct. 27, at Raider Fieldhouse. The double-elimination tournament will feature the #2 seed, North Platte Community College, squaring off with #3 seed Southeast Community College at 5 pm. The winner will advance to play the #1 seed and host Central Community College at 7:30 p.m.

On Saturday, the losing teams from match 1 and 2 will meet in match 3 at 11 a.m. The winner of match 3 will then meet the winner of match 2 in match 4 at 1:30 p.m. If necessary, a fifth match will be played at 1 p.m. on Sunday to determine the Region IX champion.

The winner of the tournament will advance to the NJCAA District G playoff.

Admission for the tournament is $6 for Adults and $5 for students. Central Community College passes will not be honored for the NJCAA Region IX event.