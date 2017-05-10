CCC’s Kroupa to Step Down

Central Community College women’s basketball head coach Mike Kroupa has announced that he is leaving the program. He will become the head girls basketball coach and assistant football coach at Cedar Bluffs High School. Kroupa will also teach special education at Cedar Bluffs Elementary School.

Kroupa spent five years leading the CCC women’s basketball team, reinstating the program in 2012. In that time, the Raiders went 68-77 and were Region IX runners-up for four years. Kroupa coached nine all-conference players and was named NCACC Coach of the Year twice.

“I have truly enjoyed my five years at CCC,” said Kroupa. “Being hired to start the program is one of the most fulfilling things I have ever done. I have been able to coach some really great young ladies and will always remember the friendships I have gained. I will miss my time at CCC, but am looking forward to not only my new position, but being able to spend more time with my family.”

In addition to leading women’s basketball, Kroupa served as an assistant golf coach and math instructor at CCC.

“Mike Kroupa did a nice job of reinstating the women’s basketball program at CCC,” said Raiders athletic director Jack Gutierrez. “His style of coaching made it fun for the girls that played for him and we will look for a coach that will keep up the traditions of solid and competitive basketball. We definitely will miss him in the athletic department with the many hats that he wore as an employee of Central Community College.”

Kroupa will remain with CCC through the end of June. The search for his replacement will begin immediately with an anticipated starting date of July 1.

“The process of selecting Coach Kroupa’s replacement will move fast,” said Gutierrez. “We know there are many young coaches looking to get into the college game and this is a great place to compete at a high level.”