CCC Volleyball Signs Jacie Laetsch

The Central Community College volleyball team is pleased to announce the signing of Chambers High School hitter Jacie Laetsch.

Laetsch led the Renegades to the 2016 Niobara Valley Conference (NVC) championship and a fourth-place finish in the NSAA D2 tournament. As a senior, she recorded 467 kills, 76 aces, 62 blocks and 273 digs. Laetsch garnered multiple post-season honors, including All-NVC 1st Team, NSAA Volleyball All-Tournament D2 Team and the Lincoln Journal Star 1st Team All-State Class D2 volleyball team.

“We are so excited to get Jacie in our program,” said CCC head coach Mary Young. “She is a competitor and has the grit and athleticism to really blossom at Central Community College. Jacie is truly a tremendous addition to our recruiting class and we can’t wait to see her journey unfold.”

A well-rounded athlete, Laetsch has also participated in basketball, track and band, earning multiple post-season honors, including All-State D2 Honorable Mention for basketball. She also played club softball and helped lead her team to a North American Fastpitch Association national title.

“I really love how Jacie has matured,” said Chambers/Wheeler Central coach Diane Kasselder. “I truly believe she has so much more in her and when she can concentrate on improving and moving forward with a next-level team, she will be able to shine even brighter.”

Equally impressive are Laetsch’s academic honors, including NVC All-Principal Honor Roll, NVC Principal Academic All-Conference and NCPA Academic All-State for volleyball, basketball and track. She is a member of the National Honor Society and a recipient of the Gold Academic Award. Laetsch has also earned multiple superior ratings at district music contests.