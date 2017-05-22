CCC Softball Signs Loup City’s Griffith

Central Community College softball is pleased to announce the signing of Taylor Griffith, an outfielder from Loup City High School.

“Taylor has good speed and we hope to move her to the left side to be a slapper and utilize that speed,” said CCC head coach Jack Gutierrez.

In addition to softball, Griffith was on multiple teams at LCHS, including track and field where she is a top performer in multiple events. She recently received both the Bob D. Jablonski Scholarship and the Fritz and Nora Obermiller Memorial Scholarship. Both scholarships are available through the Sherman County Community Foundation and administered by the Grand Island Community Foundation.

Griffith plans to major in elementary education at CCC. She is the daughter of Larry and Kelli Griffith of Loup City. Griffith’s older sister, Bailey, played for the Raiders in 2015 and 2016.