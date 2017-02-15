CCC Men fall on the road

The Central Men’s Basketball team lost 93-71 at Southwestern Wednesday night.
The Raiders have now lost three in a row.
Central is next in action on Friday, hosting North Platte at 7:30 p.m.
Monday, Governor Pete Ricketts and Attorney General Doug Peterson were joined by U.S. Attorney Deb Gilg and UNMC Chancellor Jeffrey Gold as they announced the launch of the...
(BISMARCK, N.D.) -- North Dakota governor Doug Burgum issued an emergency evacuation order Wednesday for the Oceti Sakowin protest camp -- located on the edge of the Standing ...
(NEW YORK) -- ABC News will be chronicling the experience of Alaa Ali Alali, a 48-year-old single mother who fled war-torn Aleppo in 2012 with her 14-year-old son, as she trie...
Today, the grocery industry announced a nationwide effort to clear up consumer confusion regarding date labels on food packaging as part of an overarching effort to combat foo...
OMAHA, Neb. – Omaha had nine players score on Wednesday evening, as the Mavericks avenged a loss from earlier this season at Fort Wayne, 63-49, over the Mastodons. The win l...
(NEW YORK) – The New York Knicks have been rated the most valuable NBA franchise by Forbes magazine.Franchise values show the Knicks being worth $3.3 billion, followed b...
(WASHINGTON) -- The leadership of the Senate Judiciary Committee asked the Department of Justice and FBI Wednesday to brief their committee on the situation regarding former N...
(NEW YORK) -- In a recent interview with Playboy magazine, actress Scarlett Johansson gets candid about relationships, saying they are "a lot of work." In fact, she admits she...
(NEW YORK) – The markets had a strong day Wednesday, bolstered by Federal Reserve chairwoman Janet Yellen’s comments to Congress on the health of the economy.The D...
(NEWARK, N.J.) -- For decades, Lisa Salberg, 48, has grappled with complications from a dangerous form of heart disease called hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. She had a stroke at...
NHL Tuesday's Games Pittsburgh 4, Vancouver 0 New Jersey 3, Colorado 2 Toronto 7, N.Y. Islanders 1 Buffalo 3, Ottawa 2 Winnipeg 5, Dallas 2 Anaheim 1, Minnesota 0 Edmo...
