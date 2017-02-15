CCC Men fall on the road

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-215979 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
BY Jeff Axtell | February 15, 2017
The Central Men’s Basketball team lost 93-71 at Southwestern Wednesday night.

The Raiders have now lost three in a row.

Central is next in action on Friday, hosting North Platte at 7:30 p.m.

