CCC Men and Women knock off Little Priest Tribal College in Winnebago

Central Community College closed out regulation with a 19-8 run to take a 100-89 win at Little Priest Tribal College. The victory is the second straight for the Raiders, who are now 14-9 on the season.

CCC gave a strong performance in the first half and led 49-36 at intermission. One minute into the second half, CCC’s Jerome Dixon was hit in the head and had to leave the game because of bleeding. While he was out, LPTC was able to tie the game at 56 and eventually took the lead. The Warriors logged their biggest lead at 71-65 before the Raiders were able to tie the game at 81 apiece. CCC then rattled off the aforementioned 19-8 run for the win.

“We struggled shooting the ball and lost our rhythm without Jerome in the game,” said CCC head coach Jerry Drymon. “When Jerome returned, he did a nice job penetrating the last four minutes of the game and that was the difference.”

Two CCC players recorded double-doubles in the win. Starter Luke Cadzow scored a team-high 22 points and took down 11 rebounds, while reserve Deon Tabb scored 13 points and hauled in 10 boards. Three other Raiders scored in double figures. Logan Fleming finished with 19 points, Marco Fabietti addded 16 points and Bennett Nelson chipped in 10 points.

The Warriors sported three players in double figures. AJ Walker poured in a game-high 35 points, while Xavier Parkman scored 22 points. Dillion Bearskin tallied 14 points.

CCC will remain on the road for its next contest, a Monday night meeting at York JV. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. at the Freeman Center.

Central Community College outscored Little Priest Tribal College, 26-7, in the fourth quarter to post a 96-53 win in Winnebago.

Four Raiders scored in double figures. Quenshae Love led the Raiders with 22 points, while Teisha Snyder contributed 19 points. Megan Fiala came off the bench to score 14 points and Maddy Wolfe added 10 points.

Other highlights include the Raiders finishing 13-13 at the free throw line and Payton Blanke hauling in a team-high 11 rebounds.

“I thought we played a complete game,” said CCC head coach Mike Kroupa. “Defensively, we were able to get out on their shooters and offensively, we did a good job sharing the ball.”

CCC is now 9-11 on the season and will next play on Monday as Midland JV visits Raider Fieldhouse. It will be first meeting of the season between the Raiders and the Warriors. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m.