CCC Men and Women down Little Priest Tribal College

Logan Fleming returned to action and scored a game-high 28 points to lead Central Community College to a 109-104 home win over Little Priest Tribal College. Fleming sat out the previous two games battling the flu.

The Warriors jumped out of the gate with a 10-2 run before the Raiders were able to tie it up at 10. For the remainder of the first half, the contest was back and forth and CCC took a 56-54 advantage to the locker room at halftime. In the second half, the Raiders built up a 19-point lead before the Warriors battled back. However, a pair of Deon Tabb free throws and a late steal enabled CCC to pull out the win and halt a four-game losing streak.

“The game against the Warriors was a game of runs,” said CCC head coach Jerry Drymon. “Fortunately, we had built a big enough lead to withstand LPTC’s last run. As we move forward we must become more consistent on the defensive end.”

The win was also significant in that it assures the Raiders of having a winning season for 2016-17. CCC’s overall mark is 16-13.

“Obtaining a winning season is one of my goals each year,” said Drymon. “With the difficulty of our schedule and all the injuries and illnesses we have suffered, I believe it is a testament to the players efforts that we have accomplished this goal.”

Three other Raiders joined Fleming in double-digit scoring. Jerome Dixon scored 22 points, while Marco Fabietti finished with 20 points. Luke Cadzow chipped in 13 points.

LPTC sported six players in double figures with Dillion Bearskin leading charge with 24 points, while Cory Cleveland was right behind with 23 points.

The Raiders will play their regular-season finale on Saturday as they welcome Southeast Community College to Raider Fieldhouse. The Storm defeated CCC on Feb. 11 in Beatrice, 92-80. Tip-off for Saturday’s contest is set for 4 p.m.

A solid rebounding performance helped propel Central Community College to its second straight win, a 74-50 victory over Little Priest Tribal College at Raider Fieldhouse. The Raiders outrebounded the Warriors, 55-32, which included 19 offensive boards.

“We rebounded very well, especially in the first half,” said CCC head coach Mike Kroupa. “We were able to push the ball up the floor thanks in large part to our defensive pressure.”

Individually, Payton Blanke had a solid rebounding performance as she logged 15 rebounds to go along with 15 points. Blanke has now recorded two consecutive double-doubles and four overall. CCC was led in scoring by Teisha Snyder, who scored 19 points. Quenshae Love rounded out the double-digit scoring for the Raiders with 10 points.

For the Warriors, Jazlynn Muniz scored a game-high 31 points, while Jeorgi Kalisek notched a double-double with a dozen points and 11 rebounds.

The win gives the Raiders a 13-14 record and a season sweep over the Warriors.

CCC will close out the regular season on Saturday afternoon with a conference game against Southeast Community College. The Lady Storm defeated the Raiders earlier this season, 88-73. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m. at Raider Fieldhouse.