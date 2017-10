The Central Volleyball team lost 3-2 at home to North Platte in the NJCAA Division II Region IX Tournament Friday night.

The Raiders won set one 25-12, dropped set two 25-17 and set three 25-20, won set four 25-17, and fell in set five 15-13.

Morgan Iverson had 12 kills to lead Central, who faces Southeast in an elimination game at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday.