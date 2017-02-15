Carrington Lifts Seton Hall Past Creighton

NEWARK, N.J. — In a game that featured 16 lead changes and eight ties, host Seton Hall used a career-high 41 points by Khadeen Carrington in an 87-81 win over No. 20 Creighton on Wednesday night before 6,637 fans at Prudential Center. Carrington scored his team’s final 10 points.

Creighton led by as much as 17-11 early before Seton Hall mounted a comeback behind guards Carrington (19) and Des Rodriguez (14), who combined for 33 of Seton Hall’s 41 points in the opening half. Cole Huff , who torched Seton Hall to the tune of 35 points during last year’s BIG EAST Tournament, led Creighton with 12 points in the first half. Marcus Foster added 10 points, including a trey seconds before the halftime buzzer.

Creighton carried that momentum to start the second half, blitzing the Pirates with an 11-4 run to regain a six-point lead at 51-45. A Davion Mintz three-pointer began the burst, which also included a pair of scores from Justin Patton , two foul shots by Khyri Thomas and a Foster floater.

The teams would trade the lead throughout the second half as the game came down to the final minutes.

A putback by the nation’s rebounding leader, Angel Delgado, gave Seton Hall a 74-73 lead with 3:31 to play, but Cole Huff answered seconds later with a free throw. Delgado again had a stickback with 2:38 left as Seton Hall went ahead by two (76-74). With SHU up three, Foster sank two foul shots with 1:29 left. The Pirates would once again score off an offensive rebound as Carrington scored with 41.9 left.

After a Bluejay miss, Carrington drained two foul shots with 32.3 left as the Pirates went up by five. Toby Hegner answered with a trey with 20.7 to play. Carrington was immediately fouled with 18.6 left and made both foul shots as the lead grew back to four. Carrington then stole the inbounds and went in for a dunk before a Thomas lay-in

Foster led Creighton with 23 points, while Patton (15), Huff (13) and Thomas (13) also reached double-figures.

Besides Carrington’s 41 points, Rodriguez (18) and Delgado (17 points, 17 rebounds) also scored in double-figures.

Creighton returns home on Sunday to host Georgetown in a game that tips at 2:30 pm Central.