Carleton Leads Iowa State Past South Dakota

AMES, Iowa – Iowa State (1-0) defeated South Dakota (0-1), 81-76, in its season-opener at Hilton Coliseum on Friday afternoon. The Cyclones rallied from an eight-point second-half deficit behind a 19-point outburst in the fourth quarter by junior guard Bridget Carleton .

ISU had four players in double figures, led by Carleton’s 24 points. She was joined in double figures by Emily Durr (14), Madison Wise (10) and Rae Johnson (10). Freshman Kristin Scott led Iowa State on the boards with nine rebounds and six points. Iowa State shot 25-of-41 (61 percent) from the field and knocked down 11 3-pointers in total, its most since Dec. 18, 2016 (11 vs. Delaware State).

How It Happened

The Cyclones set a blistering pace offensively and led by as many as 10 in the early going. Sophomore Adriana Camber got hot early, knocking down a pair of triples to spark Iowa State’s 7-of-10 start from the field, including 5-of-5 from beyond the arc, all in the opening stanza. South Dakota shot 42 percent in the first quarter, but was relentless attacking the basket, getting to the free throw line eight times to cut ISU’s lead to 22-19 after 10 minutes of action.

South Dakota would out-score the Cyclones 14-7 in the final five minutes of the first half, surging to 40-37 Coyote advantage at the break. Iowa State was led by senior Emily Durr , with 12 first-half points, while her starting backcourt mates Adriana Camber and Bridget Carleton were limited with foul trouble, playing just six and nine first-half minutes, respectively.

USD’s Kate Liveringhouse scored South Dakota’s first seven points after the intermission, giving the Coyotes what would prove to be their largest lead of the game at 47-39 with 7:02 to play in the third quarter. Iowa State’s bench provided a much-needed boost, as freshmen Rae Johnson , Madison Wise and Kristen Scott combined to score 12 of ISU’s 14 points in the quarter. The Cyclones trailed 54-51 with 10 minutes to play.

Carleton took the game over in the fourth quarter, scoring 19 of ISU’s 30 fourth-quarter points with her offensive arsenal on full display. The junior from Chatham, Ontario, also assisted on perhaps the biggest basket of the game on a drive and kick to find Camber in the corner for a triple, extending Iowa State’s lead to 74-69 with 42 seconds to play. Carleton and the Cyclones were able to seal the deal at the free throw line, closing out the 81-76 win.

Players of Note

Bridget Carleton led the Iowa State effort with 24 points on 7-of-12 shooting, while also grabbing seven rebounds, four assists and three steals. Carleton scored 19 of her 24 points in the fourth quarter.

Emily Durr put up an efficient 14 points on 5-of-7 shooting, making both of her 3-point attempts, as well as a pair of free throws.

Kristin Scott led the Cyclones in both rebounds (9) and blocks (3) in 24 minutes of action.

South Dakota was paced by 17 points from Kate Liveringhouse.

Up Next

Iowa State will hit the road for the first time this season to take on in-state foe UNI on Tuesday. Tip between the Cyclones and Panthers will be at 7 p.m. in Cedar Falls, Iowa.