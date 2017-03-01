Carleton, Johnson, Buckley Earn Big 12 Honors

IRVING, Texas – The Iowa State women’s basketball team had three players honored when the 2016-17 All-Big 12 awards were announced with sophomore Bridget Carleton a unanimous selection to the All-Big 12 first team, while senior guard Seanna Johnson and redshirt junior Jadda Buckley earned honorable mention honors.

Carleton, a Chatham, Ontario, Canada native, was a first-team pick after averaging 15.6 points and 5.7 rebounds on the season. She ranks fifth in the Big 12 in scoring and 16th in rebounding. She also leads the nation at the free throw line, netting 93.8 percent, which is poised to break Iowa State’s school record of 91.9 percent, set by Brynn Williamson. Carleton also has team-highs in both blocks (30) and steals (33) on the season. This marks the second-straight year Carleton has been honored by the Big 12, as she was the only freshman to earn honorable mention All-Big 12 and was a unanimous selection to the All-Freshman team in 2016.

Johnson, a Brooklyn Park, Minn. native, earned honorable mention honors after ranking fourth in the Big 12 in points (15.7) and rebounds (8.3). Johnson sits in ninth in Iowa State history in career points (1,612) and third in rebounding (1,037). She is one of two Cyclones to reach 1,500 career points and over 1,000 rebounds.Johnson’s honor is the fourth in her career as she was named to the All-Freshman team in 2014, an honorable mention honoree in 2015 and a member of the All-Big 12 first team in 2016.

Buckley, a Mason City, Iowa, native ranks third in the Big 12 in assists per game with 5.2. She also ranks third on the team with 14.2 points and started every game this season for the Cyclones. She tallied five or more assists in 20 games so far this season. Buckley’s honor is the third in her career after being a unanimous selection to the All-Freshman team in 2014 and earning honorable mention in 2015.