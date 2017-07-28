Carleton Earns Spot On Senior National Team AmeriCup Roster

TORONTO, ON – Iowa State Junior guard Bridget Carleton has been named one of 12 athletes to make Canada’s FIBA AmeriCup roster, Canada Basketball announced Friday. This marks Carleton’s first selection to the official national team roster.

“We are all so proud of Bridget,” head coach Bill Fennelly said. “She continues to show Canada basketball what we see every day at Iowa State. This will be a great ending to a great summer for her.”

Carleton will compete in the FIBA Women’s AmeriCup 2017 from August 6-13 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The top three teams will qualify for the 2018 FIBA Women’s Basketball Word Cup, which will take place in Spain.

“I’m so excited to be on this team this summer,” Carleton said. “It’s always been a dream to play on the Canadian Senior Team and it’s surreal it’s actually happening. I am looking forward to the rest of training camp and traveling to Argentina to compete for a spot at next year’s World Cup.”

Canada was placed in Group B and will square off with Cuba, Puerto Rico, Mexico and Paraguay in the tournament’s group stage.

A unanimous selection to the All-Big 12 First-Team, Carleton was one of only three college athletes to make the roster, joining UConn’s Kia Nurse and Michigan State’s Shay Colley