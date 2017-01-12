Cadets sweep Warriors

(Click link above to listen to interviews with West Point-Beemer Head Coaches Craig Theis and Cody Bobolz.

West Point-The West Point-Beemer Boys and Girls Basketball teams swept Schuyler at home Thursday night.

The Boys won 49-44 in overtime while the Girls won 61-12.

In the Girls game, the Cadets led 18-4 at the end of one. West Point-Beemer outscored the Warriors 19-5 in the second quarter to go up 37-9 at halftime.

The Cadets outlasted Schuyler 15-3 in the third quarter to lead 52-12 after three.

West Point-Beemer blanked the Warriors 9-0 in the fourth quarter.

Brittney Hinkel had a game-high 16 points and 9 rebounds for the Cadets (4-10) while Bethany Anderson and Andrea Hoffman totaled 10 points apiece. Makenna Weddle chipped in 8.

Rachel Shonka had 7 points to lead Schuyler (0-10).

In the Boys game, the Warriors jumped out to a 14-6 lead after one. West Point-Beemer won the second quarter 14-8 to make it a 22-20 game at halftime.

The Cadets outscored Schuyler 7-3 in the third quarter to go up 27-25 after three.

The Warriors outlasted West Point-Beeemer 11-9 in the fourth quarter to send the game into overtime tied at 36.

The Cadets outscored Schuyler 13-8 in the extra session.

Chase Streeter led West Point-Beemer (6-7) with a game-high 15 points and 11 rebounds, good enough for a double-double, while Blake Anderson totaled 11 points. Ben Vander Griend chipped in 9 while Austin Streeter added 8.

Noah Beebe and Auston Hall had 12 points apiece to lead the Warriors (2-7).

The Cadets shot 37 free throws in the game compared to just 8 for Schuyler.

Both Schuyler teams take on Seward on the road Friday night while both Cadet teams battle Tekamah-Herman on the road Saturday.