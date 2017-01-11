Bulldogs down Raiders

After trailing by six at halftime, Concordia JV responded by outscoring Central Community College, 26-15, in the third quarter and went on to post an 89-80 victory at Raider Fieldhouse. The win gave the Bulldogs a 2-0 sweep over the Raiders in the season series.

Concordia JV had the upper hand in field goal shooting, posting 42 percent from the floor (35-81) and 27 percent from three-point range (9-33). CCC struggled with field goal shooting, with 39 percent (28-71) from the floor and 17 percent beyond the arc (3-18).

“I thought we played hard, but we did not hit our shots like we normally do,” said CCC head coach Mike Kroupa. “Hopefully, we bounce back in the next game.”

Teisha Snyder led three Raiders in double figures with 28 points. Quenshae Love logged a dozen, while Autumn Jones came off the bench to score 11 points.

With the loss, CCC is now 7-7 overall.

Up next, the Raiders will travel to Iowa Lakes Community College tonight. The Lakers were supposed to have hosted the Raiders back on Dec. 17, but the game was postponed due to inclement weather. Iowa Lakes CC is 6-8 on the season. Tip-off is set for 5:30 p.m.