Browns sign K Brett Maher

CLEVELAND OH. – The Cleveland Browns have signed Kearney native and former Husker kicker, Brett Maher.

Maher is officially entering his first NFL season out of Nebraska. Originally signed by the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent in 2013, Maher has spent time on the rosters of the Jets and Cowboys. He has spent the last three seasons playing in the CFL with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, Ottawa Redblacks and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. Last season for Hamilton, he connected on 41 of 50 field goal attempts and scored 161 points.