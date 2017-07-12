Brown Named to Groza Watch List

Lincoln – University of Nebraska place-kicker Drew Brown was one of 30 kickers named to the Watch List for the 2017 Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award Wednesday morning.

Brown, a senior from Southlake, Texas, earns his second Groza Award watch list nomination of his career, as the three-year starter comes off his most accurate season in 2016. Brown was 12-of-14 in field goals, including a career-long 51 yarder against Purdue, and perfect on all 38 extra-point attempts to garner All-Big Ten honors from the conference media. Brown also booted 30 of his 63 kickoffs for touchbacks as a junior.

During his sophomore campaign, Brown connected on 21-of-27 field goals, as his 21 field goals ranked second in school history. That year was highlighted by an NCAA record-tying performance against Southern Miss, when he had five first-half field goals. That season, 13 of his 21 field goals were from at least 40 yards.

A three-year starter, Brown enters his senior campaign seventh all-time at Nebraska in scoring with 282 career points, while his 47 field goals rank third in school history. Brown is one of three Big Ten kickers on the initial watch list released Wednesday.

The Groza Award will announce its 20 semifinalists on Nov. 21 with the three finalists chosen on Nov. 21. The 2017 winner will be announced on Thursday, Dec. 7, during the Home Depot College Football Awards Show.

The Award is named for National Football League Hall of Fame kicker Lou “The Toe” Groza, who played 21 seasons with the Cleveland Browns. Groza won four NFL championships with Cleveland and was named NFL Player of the Year in 1954. Although an All-Pro offensive lineman as well, Groza ushered in the notion that there should be a place on an NFL roster for a kicker.