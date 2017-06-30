BRLD’s Christoffersen signs with WSC Track

Wayne State College head track and field coach Marlon Brink announced Friday that Cole Christoffersen from Lyons has signed a national letter of intent to attend Wayne State College and compete in track and field for the Wildcats. He will join seven others as members of the 2017-18 Wildcat men’s recruiting class.

Christoffersen is a graduate of Lyons-Decatur Northeast High School where he was a three-year starter in football and basketball, a two-year starter in track and field and one in golf while also being a two-year state champion in powerlifting and one year as state runner-up. In his two years of track, Christoffersen was a state qualifier in the shot put both years and qualified for the discus at Class C State as a senior. This season, he placed ninth in the Class C State shot put (49′ 2″) and was 18th in the discus (124′ 9″). His personal-best mark in the shot put was 54′ 4″.

In football, Christoffersen was an All-District First Team selection at offensive line while receiving honorable mention All-State honors from the Omaha World-Herald and Lincoln Journal Star.

“We believe Cole is a “diamond in the rough” having only competed in track for two seasons at the high school level”, remarked Coach Brink. “Cole had former WSC thrower Matt Peter as his coach this past year at BRLD and he is just starting to really take off with his technique. And he has the ideal body frame (6-4, 250) for a thrower. His success as a power lifter also shows he will work hard in the weight room.”

Wayne State College is a NCAA Division II school located in Wayne, Nebraska and competes in the 16-team Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference. The Wildcats tied for seventh with 49 points at the 2017 NSIC Outdoor Track and Field Championships and was third with 69 points at the 2017 NSIC Indoor Championship.