Briar Cliff Wrestling knocks off Midland

The Briar Cliff wrestling team defeated ninth-ranked Midland, 24-15, Wednesday evening, in Fremont. The victory improves the Chargers to 1-1 in the GPAC, while the Warriors slip to 1-3 within the league.

The Chargers jumped out to an early 12-3 lead before the Warriors mounted a comeback to narrow the score to 15-9. Briar Cliff’s early lead was headlined by a pin from Jacob Spencer over Adam Ball in the 197 weight class. The Warriors’ comeback came from decisions by Elias Mercado over Nathan Ryan in the 141 weight class and Scottie Bonds over Skylar Weber in the 157 weight class. Zach Davis helped BCU widen the lead pinning Cooper Self in the 165 weight class to extend the lead to 21-9. Nathaniel Garcia won by decision over David Moran to help the blue and gold secure the victory at 24-9. Gage Hartline pinned Josh Tapia in the final match and Briar Cliff won the dual 24-15.

Briar Cliff will now turn their attention to the Missouri Valley Invite in Marshall, Missouri. The invite is scheduled for a 9 a.m. start, Jan. 20.

Match-by-Match Results

197: Spencer (BCU) def. Ball (MU) by injury fall (6-0)

285: Jones (MU) def. Ervin (BCU) by 3-1 decision (6-3)

125: Robinson (BCU) def. Sim (MU) by 8-6 decision (9-3)

133: Andreano (BCU) def. Berg (MU) by 3-0 decision (12-3)

141: Mercado (MU) def. Ryan (BCU) by 10-7 decision (12-6)

149: Funderburk (BCU) def. Wilson by 7-6 decision (15-6)

157: Bonds (MU) def. Weber (BCU) by 11-5 decision (15-9)

165: Davis (BCU) def. Self. (MU) by pin (21-9)

174: Garcia (BCU) def. Moran (MU) by 10-4 decision (24-9)

184: Hartline (MU) def. Tapia (BCU) by pin (24-15)