Briar Cliff Women’s Basketball signs Haag

Charger women’s basketball head coach Mike Power announced the signing of Ashlea Haag to his 2017-18 Briar Cliff recruiting class. Haag is currently completing her senior year at Oostburg High School in Oostburg, Wisconsin.

Haag is an 11-time letterwinner for the Flying Dutchmen with four letters in basketball, four in soccer and three in cross country. Haag helped Oostburg High School win the conference championship as both a junior and freshman, the conference tournament as a junior and the regional championship as a freshman. Outside of basketball, Haag earned 2nd team all-conference honors in cross country last season. She also helped the soccer team win the regional championship and sectional championship as a junior and the regional championship as a freshman.

Outside of athletics, Haag is involved in short-term foreign exchange and hosted two long-term exchange students from Esslingen, Germany. She was on the honor roll every semester of her high school career.

Ashlea is the daughter of Bill and Jill Haag and plans to major in radiologic technology at Briar Cliff.