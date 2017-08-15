Briar Cliff Volleyball Eighth in Preseason GPAC Coaches’ Poll

The Briar Cliff volleyball team was chosen to finish eighth in the GPAC Preseason Coaches’ Poll. The Cliff returns 20 players from its 2016 roster.

Briar Cliff picked up 37 points to finish in the seven-spot of the Preseason Volleyball Coaches’ Poll. Hastings, the defending National Champions, received 96 points and seven first place votes to claim the top spot and was trailed by Dordt, the runner-up in the National Championship last season, with 86 points and three first place votes. Midland was selected to finish third with 84 votes, while Northwestern was the only other team to receive a first place vote to go with 75 points to come in fourth. Doane rounded out the top five with 60 votes.

The Chargers return three of their four All-GPAC selections from their 2016 campaign. Briar Cliff lost Katelin Langel to graduation, but returns second-team All-GPAC defensive specialist/libero Breanne Hankins, honorable mention All-GPAC outside hitter Courtney Schafer and honorable mention All-GPAC setter Laura Barry.

Hankins was the best defensive player for BCU last season with 570 digs and averaged 5.6 digs per set. She played in 102 sets and finished ranked 20th in the country and second in the league with 5.6 digs per game. Her 570 digs last season helped her finish third in conference play individually.

Schafer was the second most productive Charger offensively last season, piling up 253 kills, 731 attacks and averaging 2.6 kills per set. Schafer played in 98 sets and scored a hitting percentage of .251 with 253 kills and 123 errors off 731 attacks.

Barry led the offense last season with 523 assists in 92 sets for an average of 5.7 assists per set. She finished ranked eighth in the conference for total assists with 523 and ninth in assists per set with 5.7.

The Chargers will start the season on Friday, August 25th at the Red Raider Classic in Orange City, Iowa. Briar Cliff will open the tournament at 12:30 p.m. against Dakota State University.