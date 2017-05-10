Briar Cliff Track Signs Rosas

Briar Cliff men’s track and field head coach Nate Treinen announced the addition of Joseph Rosas to his 2017-18 Charger recruiting class. Rosas, a native of Varina, Iowa, is currently completing his senior season at Newell-Fonda High School.

Rosas earned a varsity letter for the Mustangs in track during all four years of high school. As a junior, he set personal bests in the 200 meters and 400 meters with times of 24.6 seconds and 56.4 seconds, respectively. This season, Rosas improved his personal records in both events, running a 24.1 second 200 meter dash and a 54.1 second 400 meters.

Outside of track, Rosas is a member of the Pocahontas Soccer Club and participates in speech.

Joseph is the son of Jose and Veronica Rosas and plans on majoring in radiologic technology at Briar Cliff.