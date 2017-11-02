Briar Cliff to face Red Raiders in GPAC Tourney

The Briar Cliff women’s volleyball team will be the seven seed in the 2017 Cypress Risk Management GPAC Volleyball Tournament and will visit two seed Northwestern on Saturday night (November 4) with opening serve set for 7 p.m. of the GPAC Quarterfinal. BC enters the contest with a record of 18-8 overall, while Northwestern is 27-3 overall heading into the postseason.

The Chargers and Red Raiders will meet for the third time this season and it will be the second-straight contest between the two squads after they met in the regular season finale with Northwestern sweeping the Cliff 3-0 at the Newman Flanagan Center. It was the second time the two teams had played in a 14-day stretch with the Red Raiders winning 3-1 on their home floor in Orange City on October 17. The winner of the game will face the winner of the Dordt vs. Doane matchup in a GPAC Semifinal on November 8.

Hastings won the GPAC Regular Season Title and will receive the GPAC regular season automatic berth to the 2017 NAIA National Volleyball Championship.