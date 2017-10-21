Briar Cliff swept at Doane

The Briar Cliff women’s volleyball team fell 3-0 (25-21, 27-25, 25-18) against Doane Friday evening in Crete, Nebraska. The Tigers improved to 13-11 overall and 5-7 in the GPAC with the win, while the Chargers slid to 16-7 overall and 6-7 in league play.

Briar Cliff earned a hitting percentage of .132 with 38 kills and 23 errors on 114 attacks, compared to Doane hitting a .288 at the clip with 46 kills and 14 errors on 111 attempts. The Tigers won the statistical categories of kills (46-38), assists (37-31) and blocks (9.0-5.0). Doane also held the edge in digs (47-46) and service aces (5-3).

Keely Woods led the Cliff in kills with 11, trailed by Toni Beck with six K’s and Kiaya Aldersonwith five terminations. Olivia Tomlin and Emily Sanburg each had four kills, while Courtney Schafer and Victoria Gonzalez both had three kills apiece. Delaney Meyer and Laura Barry split the setting duties with 18 assists and 12 helpers, respectively and each setter added one kill on the night. Breanne Hankins was the best defender with 13 digs, followed by Katie Berg and Brooklyn Tolliver with seven digs apiece. Alderson had a team-high three blocks (all assisted), while Schafer rejected two attacks (one solo, one assisted). Meyer notched two service aces and Berg added a service ace.

Allison Kuenle had a team leading 15 kills for Doane. Madison VanHousen was second in kills with 10, followed by Alexis Dale and Maci Coffey each with eight terminations. Alex Neff quarterbacked the Tiger offense with 33 assists, while Erin Warren led the Doane defense with 17 digs. Dale contributed a team-high five blocks (four solo, one assisted). Neff led the team in aces with two, trailed by Coffey, Dale and Warren each with one service ace.

Briar Cliff will visit Mount Marty on Wednesday night. Opening serve between the Chargers and Lancers is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. in Yankton, South Dakota.