Briar Cliff sweeps Mount Mercy

The Briar Cliff volleyball team swept Mount Mercy (25-15, 25-20, 25-20) inside the Newman Flanagan Center Friday evening. The Chargers improved to 15-5 overall with the win, while the Mustangs slipped to 10-13 overall.

BC earned a hitting percentage of .279 with 41 kills and 12 errors on 104 attacks, while MMU hit a .161 at the clip with 35 kills and 17 errors on 112 attempts. The Chargers claimed the advantage in kills (41-35), assists (40-33), service aces (5-0) and blocks (6.0-3.0). The Cliff also held the edge in digs (49-47).

“The women played very well tonight, actually they played very consistently tonight,” remarked Briar Cliff women’s volleyball head coach Trevor Schirman. “Inconsistency has been our achilles heel this year. Tonight we kept the unforced errors to a minimum and that was great to see.”

Victoria Gonzalez led the Blue and Gold in kills with 11, trailed by Emily Sanburg with 10 K’s. Courtney Schafer was third in kills with eight and Keely Woods was fourth with 13 terminating attacks. Delaney Meyer and Laura Barry split the setting duties, earning 23 assists and 14 helpers, respectively. Breanne Hankins was the best defensively with 16 digs, followed by Katie Berg with 12. Olivia Tomlin had a team-high three blocks (all assisted). Meyer notched a team leading two service aces, while Tomlin, Berg and Brooklyn Tolliver each had one service ace apiece.

Maddie Bell was the biggest offensive threat for MMU with nine kills, followed by Olivia Coe and Vik Meade each with seven K’s. Caiti Peterson quarterbacked the offense with 30 assists and Alyssa Weldon led the defense with 17 digs. Maddie Bell had a team-high two blocks (one solo, one assisted).

Briar Cliff will host Saint Mary for Senior Night Saturday evening at 5 p.m.