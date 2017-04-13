Briar Cliff Splits with Doane

The Briar Cliff baseball team picked up a conference split with Doane at Bishop Mueller Field Thursday afternoon. The Tigers took game one 11-1 and the Chargers responded in game two with a 5-3 victory. Briar Cliff is now 13-25 overall and 6-10 in the GPAC, while Doane moves to 16-21 and 8-8 in conference play.

The Tigers set the pace in game one scoring four runs in the first inning. The Chargers only run would come from Ryan Welsh in the bottom of the first when he scored off a Jacob Hom ground out. Doane added two more runs in the second, one in the third, three in the fourth and one in the fifth inning to secure the 11-1 victory. The Tigers outhit the Chargers 15-4 in the contest.

Michael Wagaman led the Cliff with two hits, followed by Welsh and Brogan Secrist each with a hit. Welsh was credited with the lone run of the contest. Tyler Delperdang suffered the pitching loss, giving up six hits and ix runs (all earned) in 1.1 innings of play, while Tyler Williams, Andrew Tibbetts, Jory Boynton and Peyton Griesert all saw time on the mound.

Welsh helped the Chargers to an early 1-0 lead after scoring off a Secrist sacrifice fly. Doane notched two runs in the top of the third to take the 2-1 lead. Ashtin Eslick homered on a 1-1 count to tie the game up at two scores apiece in the bottom of the third. Welsh added his second score off a misplayed grounder in the bottom of the third inning to give the Blue and Gold the 3-2 lead. The Tigers knotted the game up at three runs each in the top of the fifth inning. Avery Foltz pitch ran in the bottom of the fifth and scored off a wild pitch by the Tigers. Welsh scored his third run and the final score of game two off a wild throw to give the Chargers the 5-3 win. Both teams secured seven hits in the contest.

Welsh and Eslick led the Blue and Gold with two hits apiece, trailed by Wagaman, Hom and Brady Harpenau each contributing a hit. Secrist drove home two runs and Eslick had a RBI. Welsh dominated the afternoon scoring three runs, while Foltz and Eslick added runs of their own. Andrew Stover created the pitching W, giving up three runs (all earned) and six hits in 5.2 innings of play to go with one strikeout. Nicholas Cole was awarded the pitching save after giving up only one hit and ousting one batter in 1.1 innings of work.

The Briar Cliff baseball team will visit Doane on Saturday. Opening pitch between the Chargers and Tigers is slated for 1 p.m.