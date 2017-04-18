Briar Cliff Softball swept at Mount Marty

The Briar Cliff softball team traveled to Yankton, South Dakota on Tuesday for a conference doubleheader against Mount Marty with the host Lancers sweeping the Chargers by final scores of 5-1 and 8-4. The losses dropped BCU to 8-25 overall and 2-12 in the GPAC, while MMC improved to 17-24 overall and 8-16 in league games.

Game one was scoreless through the first two and a half innings until Mount Marty scored in the bottom of the third to lead 1-0. The Cliff tied the game at 1-1 in the top of the fifth inning when Bailey Nichols scored on an error by Mount Marty. The Lancers responded with three runs in the fifth inning and another in the sixth inning to pull away for the 5-1 win. MMC outhit BCU 9-2 in the game.

Ashley Del Alto and Nichols both had one hit in the game for the Chargers and Summer Williams suffered the loss after striking out three batters and allowing five runs in 5.1 innings of work.

Mount Marty also scored first in game two, crossing the plate once in the bottom of the first inning. The Lancers then tacked on three runs in the third and one more in the fourth to lead 5-0 after four innings of play. The Chargers scored their first run of the game in the sixth inning as Mikaela Rodriguez scored on a Lancer error to make the game 5-1 in favor of MMC. Mount Marty scored three runs in the sixth to extend its lead to 8-1 heading into the seventh when the Cliff tried to rally but fell short with a three-run seventh inning. Danielle Ishii started the scoring with a single to score Gemma Perez and Williams notched a two-run single to bring home Ishii and Nicole Romero before BCU fell by a final score of 8-4.

The Chargers racked up nine wins in the loss with Rodriguez and Brooke French leading the team at the dish with two hits apiece. Ishii, Williams, Del Alto, Perez and Romero all had one hit for the Cliff. Williams had a team-high two RBI and four different Chargers scored in the game. Ciara Dotzler was tagged with the loss after giving up five runs in 3.1 innings to go with one K.

Briar Cliff will be on the road this Saturday, heading to Fremont, Nebraska to face Midland in a doubleheader. Game one between the Chargers and Warriors is slated for 1 p.m.